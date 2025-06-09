Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $722.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

