Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:T opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

