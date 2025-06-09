Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,565 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

