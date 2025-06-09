Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,072,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 395,233 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,978,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,548.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 338,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

CCCC stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.