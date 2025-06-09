Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 3,414.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 139.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

