Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.