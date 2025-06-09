Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,382 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $15,400,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,262,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 85,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

