Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

