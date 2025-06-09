Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

