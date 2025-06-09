Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,861 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.23 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

