Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,423,000 after acquiring an additional 103,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,552,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 240,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 1,684,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 601,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

