Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $393.70 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.53.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

