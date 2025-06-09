Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $192.78 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.14.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

