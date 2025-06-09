Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 620,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.58 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

