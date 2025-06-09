Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 253,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Unisys Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE UIS opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.