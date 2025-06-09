Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,201 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,201 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.