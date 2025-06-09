Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,417 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Boston Partners increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,596,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,542,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 667,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 373,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REZI opened at $21.15 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

