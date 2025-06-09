Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25,255.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $322.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $24.585 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 87.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

