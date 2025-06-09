Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,553 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,645,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

