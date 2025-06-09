Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 1.3%

PEJ stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

