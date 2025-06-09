Hobart Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

