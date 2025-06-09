Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

