Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $449,867.10 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $226.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

