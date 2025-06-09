Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Major Shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark Sells 6,000 Shares

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,241 shares in the company, valued at $25,272,154.82. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ibotta Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE IBTA opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Ibotta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.84.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Ibotta’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ibotta during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 883.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on IBTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibotta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

