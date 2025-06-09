Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.