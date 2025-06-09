Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Trading Up 33.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

