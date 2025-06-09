Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 104,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Stock Up 33.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

