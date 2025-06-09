Insider Buying: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Acquires 1,079,202 Shares of Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Foggo acquired 1,079,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$944,301.75 ($613,182.95).

Plenti Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $151.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,311.71, a quick ratio of 55.39 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Plenti Group alerts:

About Plenti Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.