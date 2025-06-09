Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells 50,676 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 50,676 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $342,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,424.36. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vishwas Seshadri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.54. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 652,366 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

