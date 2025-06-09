Insider Selling: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Director Sells $1,057,499.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LNG opened at $243.02 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.82 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

