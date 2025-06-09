Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total transaction of C$362,932.65.

Boris De Vries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Boris De Vries sold 2,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.47, for a total transaction of C$442,940.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at C$228.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$204.23. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$156.31 and a twelve month high of C$245.55. The firm has a market cap of C$31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

