Insider Selling: Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Major Shareholder Sells 23,397 Shares of Stock

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,616.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,556,937.59. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ibotta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBTA opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.84. Ibotta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ibotta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ibotta by 299.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 528,147 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ibotta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 499,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ibotta by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 429,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 2,500.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the period.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Further Reading

