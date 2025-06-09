Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells $391,454.72 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, David Hallal sold 38,227 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $388,004.05.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147,107 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

