Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $344,811.72 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $126.97 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $129.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

