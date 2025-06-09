Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director Sells $966,900.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SF opened at $96.60 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

