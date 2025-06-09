Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,051,283.20 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITGR opened at $121.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,073,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $33,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Integer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,775,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $17,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

