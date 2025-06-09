Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,051,283.20 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Integer Stock Performance
ITGR opened at $121.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $146.36.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.