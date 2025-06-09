Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 150,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $178.70 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after buying an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.