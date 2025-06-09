Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells $689,253.76 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $35,308,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

