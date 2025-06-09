Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,783,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
PPA stock opened at $136.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
