Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,783,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA stock opened at $136.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.