iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Boosted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,849 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,829,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 8.8%

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.