iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 107,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,034,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $32.69 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.