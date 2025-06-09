iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells $388,004.05 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) Director David Hallal sold 38,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $388,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.51. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

