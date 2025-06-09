ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 18.4% – What’s Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). 13,991,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of £480.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.29.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

