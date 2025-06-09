ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). 13,991,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

