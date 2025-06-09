Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 6,722 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,923,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,912,450. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IES Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $279.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $221.01. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in IES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IES by 1,856.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

