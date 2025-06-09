Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 6,722 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,923,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,912,450. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IES Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $279.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $221.01. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $320.09.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IES
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.