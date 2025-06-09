JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $586,935.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,915. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JFrog Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.75 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Barclays reduced their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JFrog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

