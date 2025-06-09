JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.