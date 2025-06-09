Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Lantheus by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,068 shares of company stock worth $3,008,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

