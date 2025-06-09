Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.