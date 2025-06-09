Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $835,800.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Alan S. Lowe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,966.18. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.